Lochgilphead ribbons for women lost to violence
In the wake of the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard earlier this month, the issue of violence against women has been at the top of the nation’s news agenda.
In Mid Argyll, a number of ribbons appeared this week, tied to Miller’s Bridge across the Crinan Canal between Ardrishaig and Lochgilphead.
Alongside the ribbons – numbering around 120 – was a sign reading ‘Each ribbon represents a woman’s life lost to violence in the last year’. It also give the domestic abuse hotline number of 0808 2000 247.
This National Domestic Abuse Helpline is run through the charity ‘Refuge’ (www.refuge.org.uk), which provides specialist support to women, children and men escaping domestic violence and other forms of violence.
The helpline offers confidential information, expert support and a listening ear. It can also help access refuge accommodation or other specialist domestic violence services, if you need them.
National Domestic Abuse Helpline: 0808 2000 247