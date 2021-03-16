Cowal Games cancelled for second year
Organisers of the world-famous Cowal Highland Gathering have been forced to call off the event for the second successive year due to the lingering threat of Covid-19.
Cowal Highland Gathering, hosted in Dunoon in August, is home to the World Highland Dancing Championships, Cowal pipe band championship and an international heavy athletics championship, attracting in excess of 1,500 competitors each year.
Other than war years, this will be just the second time the 127-year-old event has been not been held, following last year’s cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
‘With uncertainties over both national and international travel coupled with, as yet unknown restrictions around social distancing, it became clear the gathering as we know it wouldn’t be able to go ahead,’ explained event chairman Ronnie Cairns.
He continued: ‘Following last year’s Cowal Virtual Gathering we were confident we would be back in Dunoon Stadium in 2021 and have been working hard looking at ways of staging the gathering both in familiar and different formats.
‘It has become clear, however, that the 2021 gathering would be compromised, and following discussions with our sponsors, key stakeholders and organisations this is the right time to cancel this year’s event.
‘We know we will be disappointing all the thousands of people who come to compete, spectate or volunteer at Cowal Highland Gathering – as well as the wider local population who support the gathering come rain or shine.’
‘While we can’t gather in person this year we will, however, be gathering again online with Cowal’s Virtual Gathering 2021.’
Tickets already purchased for this year’s event will be valid for 2022, for more information email info@cowalgathering.com.
All being well, Cowal Highland Gathering will return to Dunoon Stadium from August 25 – 27, 2022.