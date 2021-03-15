Jubilant mood at Islay sale
United Auctions sold 764 store cattle on Saturday March 13 at Islay Auction Mart.
Bullocks averaged £975.67 (+£79.92) and sold to a top of £1,220 for a pen of six LimX, weighing 499kg, from Mr A N McArthur, Lossit Farm and a 512kg LimX from N Wood, Octofad. Heifers averaged £906.01 (+£120.46) and sold to £1,120.00 for two LimX, weighing 450kg, also from Lossit Farm.
Bullocks averaged 258.46p/kg (+27.08p/kg) to a top price of 323p/kg for 2 LimX, weighing 269kg, from M/s McMillan, Ardbeg Farm while heifers averaged 250.65p/kg (+34.46p/kg) to a top of 320p/kg for 2 LimX, weighing 322kg, also from Ardbeg. An excellent selection of quality bred stock greeted a strong force of mainland buyers resulting in Islay sellers returning home in a jubilant mood.
Leading lots and prices per head
BULLOCKS – AAx – £1,080, Octofad; £1075 (9), Octomore; £1,035, Corrary; £1,030, Aoradh; £1,010, £1,005 (17), Octomore; £1,005 (2), £990 (13), Octofad. BRBx – £1,060, Blackrock; £1,025 (2), Eorrabus. CHARx – £1,170, Balaclava; £1,070 (3), Craigens; £1,070 (2), Balaclava; £1,050, £1045 (8), Craigens; £1,045 (7), Tallant; £1,045 (2), Eorrabus; £1,040 (2), £1,040(4), Tallant; £1,035, Aoradh; £1,035 (4), Craigens; £1,030 (2), £1,030(5), Eorrabus; £1,000 (4), Craigens; £990 (5), Eorrabus; £985, Carrabus; £985 (3), Aoradh; £980 (4), Ballinaby; £980 (12), Eorrabus; £960 (5), Craigens; £955 (3), Aoradh; £950, Balaclava. LIMx – £1,220, Octofad; £1,220 (6), Lossit; £1,145 (2), Ardbeg; £1,145 (3), Kilchiaran; £1,135, Blackrock; £1,130 (3), Octofad; £1,130 (2), £1,125 (3), £1,120 (3), Ardbeg; £1,105 (4), Lossit; £1 100, Knocklearach; £1100 (2), Ardbeg; £1 100 (5), Eorrabus; £1,100 (3), Octofad; £1,095, Dunlossit Estate; £1,090, Lossit; £1,080 (7), Octofad; £1,080 (2), Kilchiaran; £1,080, Tallant; £1,075 (2), Octofad; £1,075 (4), Kilchiaran; £1,070, Brybruich; £1,070 (7), Ardbeg; £1,065, Carrabus; £1,060 (8), Blackrock; £1,055, Ballychattrigan; £1,045 (5), Eorrabus; £1,040 (2), Brybruich; £1,025 (4), Eorrabus; £1,020, Octomore; £1,020 (8), Ardbeg; £1,010 (4), Kilchiaran; £1,005 (6), Octofad; £1,000, Tallant. SIMx – £985, £970, Corrary; £915,(2), £910, Island. LUIx – £755,(8), Duich.
HEIFERS – AAx – £1,120, Tallant; £1,075, Octomore; £1,055 (3), Eorrabus; £1,045, Tallant; £1,005, Octomore; £1,005,(5), Eorrabus; £1,000, Tallant; £1,000 (12), Octomore; £995 (2), Corrary; £940, Octomore; £920,(5), Knockrome; £910, Ballinaby. BRBx – £945, Blackrock. CHARx – £1,090, Eorrabus; £1,080, Aoradh; £1,040 (2), Tallant; £1,020, £1,010 (11), Eorrabus; £1,000 (5), Craigens; £990,(2), Tallant; £970,(8), Craigens; £970,(8), £960,(5), Eorrabus; £955,(5), Craigens; £950,(4), Tallant; £950,(2), £940,(5), Eorrabus; £930,(2), Tallant; £930,(5), Aoradh. LIMx – £1 120,(2), Lossit; £1 040,(6), Ardbeg; £1,040 (4), Lossit; £1,030 (2), £1,010, Ardbeg; £1,000, Brybruich; £1,000 (7), Kilchiaran; £1,000 (3), Lossit; £990, Octomore; £970 (6), Kilchiaran; £970 (6), Ardbeg; £960 (4), Octofad; £960, Brybruich; £950, Coillabus; £945 (3), Blackrock; £945, Knocklearach; £940, Tallant; £940, Octofad. SIMx – £870 (2), Corrary; £860 (3), Carrabus. STXx – £960, Eorrabus.
Leading lots and prices per kilo
BULLOCKS – AAx – 321p, Grulinbeg; 283p (17), Octomore; 276p, Tallant; 275p (2), Grulinbeg; 268p, Tallant; 267p, Duich; 267p (2), Corrary; 260p, Coultorsay; 259p (3), Knockrome; 258p (13), 254p (2), Octofad; 244p (9), Octomore. BRBx – 299p, Carrabus; 284p, Blackrock. CHARx – 305p (5), 297p, Carrabus; 296p (3), Aoradh; 293p (5), Kinnabus; 292p, Carrabus; 291p, Octomore; 290p, Carrabus; 287p(3), Aoradh; 287p (7), Tallant; 280p (5), Aoradh; 280p (2), Carrabus; 272p (5), Tallant; 265p, Aoradh; 264p (3), Craigens; 262p, Aoradh; 260p (2), Tallant. LIMx – 323p (2), Ardbeg; 305p, 297p, 295p (4), 292p,Carrabus; 289p (7), Ardbeg; 285p, Dunlossit Estate; 284p (4), Tallant; 284p (8), Blackrock; 281p (3), Eorrabus; 281p, Tallant; 280p, Blackrock; 279p (2), Ardbeg; 276p, Octofad; 275p (2), Ardbeg; 273p (12), Octofad; 273p, Brybruich; 271p (6), 265p, Tallant; 263p (2), 262p (3), Ardbeg; 261p (4), Tallant. SIMx – 297p (3), 295p, 271p (7), Carrabus; 251p, Corrary; 250p (3), Island.
HEIFERS – AAx – 283p, Octomore; 270p (5), Knockrome; 258p, Grulinbeg; 254p (4), Aoradh; 253p, Octomore. BRBx – 268p, Blackrock. CHARx – 296p (3), 282p, Carrabus; 270p (8), Tallant; 270p (9), Carrabus; 269p (4), 267p (3), Tallant; 265p (2), Carrabus; 265p (5), Aoradh; 264p (2), 263p (2), Tallant; 263p (2), Eorrabus; 263p, Carrabus; 261p (5), Eorrabus; 260p, 259p (4), Aoradh; 257p (5), Craigens; 256p (2), Carrabus; 256p (6), Craigens; 255p (2), Eorrabus; 254p (2), Tallant; 254p (6), Eorrabus; 254p, Kinnabus; 253p (2), Aoradh; 251p (4), Ballinaby. LIMx – 320p (2), Ardbeg; 301p (4), Blackrock; 284p (2), 282p (2), Carrabus; 279p, Knocklearach; 275p (10), 273p (3), Tallant; 270p (6), Ardbeg; 270p, Carrabus; 269p (9), Eorrabus; 268p (3), Blackrock; 263p, Octofad; 260p (3), Ardbeg; 258p, Tallant; 257p, Aoradh; 255p (6), Kilchiaran; 254p (4), Eorrabus; 254p (9), Ardbeg; 253p (9), Eorrabus; 251p (9), Octofad. SIMx – 265p, 264p (3), Carrabus; 256p (2), Corrary. STXx – 254p, Eorrabus.