Police report – March 12, 2021
Abusive Behaviour
At around 2.30pm on Friday March 5, in Oban Road, Lochgilphead, a 24-year-old man allegedly behaved in an abusive manner towards a woman. The man was subsequently traced, arrested and charged with the offence and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Dangerous driving and drugs
A red Suzuki Swift car was reported as being driven in a dangerous manner and at excessive speed at about 4.25pm on Friday March 5, on the A83 between Cairndow and Inveraray. The vehicle was stopped in Inveraray and the male driver, aged 28, was searched. He was allegedly found to be in possession of cannabis and cocaine and was then arrested for allegedly failing a roadside drug test. A blood sample was later taken for analysis. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal when the sample is analysed.
Vandalism and fire started
Between 2pm on Thursday March 4 and 1.45pm on Saturday March 6, at Blarbuie Community Woodland in Lochgilphead, damage was caused to a bench, a polytunnel and the bowling green. A fire was started and litter strewn about the area. Police are investigating the incident and appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Graffiti on building
Graffiti was painted on the wall of a building on the A846, near Ballygrant on Islay, between 6pm on Tuesday March 2 and 8am on Wednesday March 3. Police are investigating the incident and appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Garden entered
Between 12pm on Wednesday March 3 and 2pm on Friday March 5, a garden in Woodrow Place, Bowmore, Islay was entered and a storage unit and plant pots disturbed and damaged. Police are investigating the incident and appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.