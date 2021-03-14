Dog poo – ‘Time to hit owners in the pocket’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The leader of Argyll and Bute Council says it is time for the authority to ‘show we mean business’ in tackling the never-ending problem of dog fouling.

Kintyre and the Islands councillor Robin Currie called for irresponsible dog owners to be ‘hit in the pocket’ if they are seen failing to clean up after their pet.

Argyll and Bute Provost David Kinniburgh also had reports of drains in Helensburgh being blocked by dog poo bags.

The discussion took place during a virtual meeting of the council’s environment, development and infrastructure committee on March 4.

South Kintyre councillor John Armour initially raised the issue during debate on a ‘report card’ which rated the performance of the council’s staff in various service areas.

He said: ‘The indicator for cleanliness is very good, and rightly so, but from what I can gather there is a serious problem with dog fouling throughout Argyll and Bute.

‘The lack of wardens is a problem but the biggest is those who allow dogs to do it in the first place.

‘I don’t know whether getting a message out will make much difference because if people don’t realise by now that it isn’t acceptable, I don’t know what the answer is. But we have to be seen to do something, whether by social media, putting posters out, or similar.

‘I have had one instance of somebody letting their dog do its business beside a pram, and all the items in the basket below were covered in dog mess. The owner just shrugged their shoulders and said “What can I do?”.

‘I know we cannot police these things without people’s names, but we need to be saying to the council that we must be getting out there.’

Jim Smith, the council’s amenity services manager, responded: ‘By and large we have less of a problem than in some other areas, where it is quite disgusting. I would say most dog owners are responsible and clean up after their dogs.

‘A social media campaign would assist and we will look at the council website as well to see if more information can be given out.’

Councillor Currie added: ‘It is definitely a big problem in Argyll and Bute. It doesn’t matter where you go – it is all over the place.

‘I am being very strong here, but I think we need to be strong, and I would like to see a big push to try and pin down the owners, get them charged, and show people we mean business.

‘Social media may do some things but we will never get through to irresponsible dog owners. The only way of doing that is hitting them in the pocket.’

‘I totally agree it is a major problem throughout the area,’ said Provost Kinniburgh ‘and it is how people dispose of their dog’s mess as well.’

He continued: ‘I have had reports in the Cardross area of people tying the bags to trees and just leaving them there. There was also an issue in an area of Helensburgh where drains were blocked.

‘When workmen went to clear the drains, they found that people had picked up after their dog, put it in the bag and shoved it down the drain, and it was that blocking the drains.

‘We encourage people to report anybody they know who is doing this, and any reports are anonymous.’