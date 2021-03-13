School celebrates pupils’ wider achievements

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The achievements of current and past pupils of Lochgilphead High School are many and varied, and the school has been making a point of celebrating their success.

The Lochgilphead Joint Campus Wider Achievement Blog was started before the last pandemic lockdown, but relaunched in August 2020 as people learned to deal with the pandemic in their own particular ways.

Lochgilphead Joint Campus principal Ann Devine explained: ‘We asked pupils and parents to tell us about some of the positive aspects of the lockdown experience and we’ve been so proud to hear about the achievements of our young people.

‘From setting themselves personal challenges to taking up a new hobby, raising money for charity or helping out in the community, they are showing real determination and resilience during these difficult circumstances.

‘We are using our Wider Achievement Blog to celebrate former pupils too, firstly because we are so pleased that they have succeeded but also to encourage our current students to aim high and show them that they too can achieve their ambitions.’

Fiona McBride, principal teacher of enterprise and wider achievement, added: ‘As ever, we love to hear about our pupils’ wider achievements.

‘Please continue to let us know of your achievements and success, we would like to expand our wider achievement to include those of our former pupils.’

Wider achievements can be passed on to Fiona.McBride@argyll-bute.gov.uk and pupils can also fill out the Wider Achievement form on their clan Google Classroom page.

Some of the achievements highlighted to date

Maddie Smith

The second lockdown has been a difficult time for many of us. Some have taken up new hobbies in order to help us deal with our struggles/fears/worries or just to help use some of our time spent in the house.

Maddie Smith likes to draw, but to help her cope with lockdown she chose to take up painting to fill her time and has worked on a couple of painting kits with acrylic paints.

PICS:

Maddie took up painting as a way of keeping herself relaxed and happy during lockdown. no_a11LochgilpheadPupilAchievement04

Beautiful paintings created by Maddie:

no_a11LochgilpheadPupilAchievement02

no_a11LochgilpheadPupilAchievement05

Jorja MacDonald

Another pupil to take up a new hobby is Jorja MacDonald.

Jorja is creative and likes to design things. She saved money received at Christmas and bought herself a heat press. After some initial help from her dad setting things up and getting to grips with the press, Jorja’s skills have taken off and she is now happily heat pressing like a pro.

Jorja’s designs have mostly been pressed on phone covers, but she is excited to be trying new things.

Jorja said: ‘It’s amazing what a computer, a heat press and printer can achieve. I really enjoy creating images on the computer, or it might be a photo I’ve taken, and then seeing the final result on a phone case. I’ve made one for my uncle. There’s lots of different attachments for me to try but so far I’m confident enough with the phone cases. I’d like to try printing on mugs and T-shirts soon too.’

PIC:

Jorja with just some of the colurful phone cases she has created. no_a11LochgilpheadPupilAchievement03

Calum Turner

While Lochgilphead High School has been keeping a watchful eye on current pupils’ wider achievements, it is also great to hear about the success of former pupils.

Calum Turner is currently finishing off a Masters Degree in Aerospace Engineering at ISAE Supaero in Toulouse, France, which is considered to be one of the best schools in its field in Europe.

He is also doing freelance work for AstroAgency in Edinburgh and participating in some science communication work for Hubble Telescope, all whilst doing his Masters Degree.

Lochgilphead Joint Campus pupils and staff look forward to hearing more about Calum’s incredible achievements and future success.

PIC:

Calum is finishing a Masters Degree in Aerospace Engineering in France. no_a11LochgilpheadPupilAchievement01