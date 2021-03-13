News from the districts – March 12, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time

In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free .

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.

Campbeltown

Work is ‘progressing well’ on the second instalment of a Campbeltown regeneration project a, a council report has revealed.

Details were given in a report to Argyll and Bute Council’s environment, development and infrastructure committee at its virtual meeting on March 4.

The document also reveals details of an app which it is hoped will bring more walkers, cyclists and whisky enthusiasts to the area.

In the report, dated January, executive director Kirsty Flanagan said: ‘Following a successful bid to CARS Round 6, the council secured funding of £990,000 from Historic Environment Scotland (HES) in March 2015 to deliver Campbeltown’s second CARS, building on the success of the Campbeltown Round 1 CARS and Townscape Heritage Initiative (2007-2015).

‘CARS round 6 started on April 1, 2015 and was due to end on March 31, 2020. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic a one-year extension has been approved to enable final reporting and evaluation work to be completed.

‘This work is progressing well and is due to be completed in late February/early March 2021 for submission to HES. A final progress report is due to be submitted to the Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands area committee in June 2021.

‘During the delivery of the scheme additional funding was secured and a number of savings were identified. The total project budget increased from an initial £2.2million to almost £2.9million.

‘The main capital element of the works are complete, with a total of eight priority building repair projects complete.’

She added that a ‘Discover Campbeltown’ digital app was launched last September to encourage more people to visit the area, featuring walking, cycling, heritage and whisky trails.

Strachur

Strachur and District Friendship Group has made a successful bid for a grant of £495 from Foundation Scotland.

Writing in the village newsletter, the group’s secretary Les Earle said that the money would assist a local resident who, through lockdown and beyond, has been helping ensure that vulnerable local residents are kept supplied with a weekly shop.

Foundation Scotland is an independent charity providing funding to community-led projects, and in this case the grant came from the Response, Recovery and Resilience Fund.

Argyll and Bute

More details on berthing facilities for a new ferry linking Dunoon and Kilcreggan with Gourock are expected by the summer.

In an update to Argyll and Bute Harbour Board for its virtual meeting on March 4, Stewart Clark, Argyll and Bute Council’s marine operations manager, said that Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) had awarded a contract to engineering firm BMT for ‘concept design’ of a new ferry for the passenger-only routes linking Kilcreggan and Dunoon with Gourock.

He added: ‘A contract was awarded to Mott MacDonald on January 14, 2021 for the compilation of an outline business case (OBC) for Dunoon and Kilcreggan, expected to be complete by August.

Lochgilphead

For many years The Phoenix Project has organised an annual beach clean for Lochgilphead.

With current Covid restrictions the charitable organisation – set up to help regenerate the town – decided on a lower-key beach clean, with just three socially-distanced volunteers taking part.

Lochgilphead Phoenix Project secretary Malcolm Sinclair said: ‘More than likely we will organise further cleans up later in the year.’

PIC:

Volunteers Charles Edmonds, Annmarie Kastelein and Malcolm Sinclair hard at work on the beach clean. no_a11PhoenixBeachClean01