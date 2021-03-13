Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – March 12, 2021
Projecting positivity
After a year under the Covid cloud, it’s good to focus on the more positive side of life.
Plenty of good things are happening in Mid Argyll and Tarbert.
First and foremost we should pay tribute to the people who have been looking after us during the pandemic – from waste operatives emptying our bins to hauliers and couriers keeping things moving. Not to mention health and care workers and their continuing monumental efforts.
There are, of course, many others – too numerous to mention – but it is important to acknowledge them all.
The community spirit across our region has found new ways to express itself, and it continues to inspire and amaze in equal measure.
We decided to focus this week on two projects which will enhance Mid Argyll just a wee bit when they’re finished, but there is plenty more going on. Ardrishaig public hall, for example, will be improved. And there is the upgraded MACPool to look forward to.
Positivity all around, if we look in the right places.
School’s in
Schools are cautiously returning, and we wish pupils, staff and parents all the best as the latest phase gets under way shortly.