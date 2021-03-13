Argyll’s Abigail releases debut single

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Up-and-coming Scottish artist Abigail Pryde has announced her debut single, Lady, which is due for release on Friday March 19.

Growing up with a passion for country music, Abigail went on to tour worldwide as lead singer for traditional folk band Heron Valley.

Whilst performing in various states throughout America, Abigail’s love for country music was reignited and inspired her to start writing her own country-inspired material.

The result of Abigail’s passion for country music, along with her aspiration to empower female musicians, is her co-written debut single, Lady; an upbeat, contemporary sound accompanied by confident and driving vocals.

Abigail is joined on Lady by Peter Nelson on lead guitar, David Callum MacMillan on drums and Keith Morrison on keys, bass and guitar. Keith also co-wrote and produced the single at his studio on the Isle of Lewis.

Abigail said: ‘The single is about encouraging women to follow their passions and carve out a life that they can enjoy and be proud of.

‘The music video that we created doesn’t have me in it, I wanted it to showcase powerful women who are following their dreams in whatever field their passions and talents lie.

‘The ambition behind the single is for it to be inspiring and help others to find the courage and drive to fight for their goals, no matter what those are.

‘I have always recorded with my band Heron Valley, who are a traditional folk band, so recording something for myself has been really different. Firstly, due to the obvious genre differences but also because I’ve always had the support of five other people to make key choices, so it’s been a big change making decisions by myself on how I want the music to sound.

‘I have really enjoyed the process and the musical independence recording the single has given me.’

Originally from rural Argyll, Abigail grew up with music very much at the heart of her family; learning fiddle from a young age, also being taught guitar and vocal stylings at home with her father. She joined Heron Valley in its infancy while also studying at Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Junior School.

As well as touring extensively with Heron Valley, Abigail went on to graduate from The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland where she studied Scots Song and classical violin. Her unique music style and honest song writing make Abigail an exciting prospect for the Scottish music scene and Lady a much-anticipated release.

Lady will be available to download and stream from Friday March 19.