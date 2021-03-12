Virtual Highland show to be broadcast
The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has announced that the 2021 Royal Highland Show will not go ahead, following guidance from senior Scottish Government officials.
This is the second year that Scotland’s largest event – which contributes in excess of £55.7 million to the Scottish economy and attracts around 200,000 visitors each year – will not take place due to the global pandemic.
With restrictions likely to still be in place by June, organisers said it would be impossible to plan the 180th show with confidence.
Instead, there are plans for a Royal Highland Show live online event, with as much as possible of the traditional show taking place behind closed doors at the showground and livestreamed across the globe.
RHASS chairman Bill Gray said the Royal Highland Show Live event would offer unique access to parts of the show never experienced before.
He said: ‘Imagine being side-by-side with the judge as they select the champion Clydesdale or soaring over the jumps on the back of a competing showjumper – with technology and the finest livestock all this is possible. Further details of the live event will be announced in the coming weeks.’