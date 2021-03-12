Projects provide lockdown positives in Mid Argyll
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Two high profile projects in Mid Argyll are making good progress, offering some good news as lockdown continues.
A multi-million-pound project to renew lock gates and dredge the Crinan Canal saw steel gates installed at lock one in Ardrishaig this past week, with more new gates to follow on locks two, three and four.
And Scottish Canals this week announced that the waterway – known as ‘Britain’s most beautiful shortcut’ – will re-open on May 1.
The £3.7 million lock gate installation work by Scottish Canals and contractor AmcoGiffen is expected to be completed by April 19.
The canal was identified as a priority for gate replacement due to ‘condition, age and criticality’. Initial surveys in 2019 led to design work focused on new steel gates for locks one to four.
Scottish Canals estimates that the total investment needed to upgrade the infrastructure on the Crinan Canal, including the replacement of all canal gates, is approximately £8-12 million. The entire project is expected to take three years to complete.
While the canal has been drained, dredging has also been undertaken at Ardrishaig Harbour and other locations along the canal, boosted by £1 million of additional Scottish Government funding to Scottish Canals for dredging in both the Crinan and Caledonian canals.
A spokesperson for Scottish Canals gave more detail on the work being carried out: ‘We are currently progressing with works to repair and upgrade the cills and pintles and also installing new stainless-steel quoin liners.
‘These will protect the historic quoins and also ensure the new gates are sealing properly and are watertight around quoins.’
In Lochgilphead, Colchester Square has been smartened up by the installation of Achnaba greenstone paving from the quarry operated by MacLeod Construction Ltd.
The £500,000 project started in late January and is being managed by Argyll and Bute Council thanks to funds from the Scottish Government’s Cycling, Walking and Safer Routes Fund, HITRANS and Transport Scotland’s Spaces for People fund.
Road crossings are being improved, alongside new cycle parking in the town centre; more space for pedestrians and improved surfaces for anyone with mobility challenges, wheelchair users and prams.
Vehicle access to Colchester Square and the lower part of Argyll Street is expected to be closed until early April.