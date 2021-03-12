GP-led Covid vaccinations hailed a success
The NHS Highland vaccination programme has been ‘going well’, with 108,403 people given their first vaccination by March 3 – 43 per cent of the over 18-population of the health board area, including Argyll and Bute.
As vaccinations for priority group six – the under 65s at risk – got underway this week, NHS Highland announced that it had exceeded the target of 85 per cent vaccination for care home residents, front line workers and people aged over 65, including those who are housebound.
Dr Tim Allison, director of public health with NHS Highland, said: ‘Vaccine delivery is going well with our general practice-based model.
‘The work being carried out by GP colleagues is tremendous, as is that of our teams who are vaccinating colleagues across health and social care. The effort from everyone involved is something to be proud of.’
Dr Allison explained that different models of vaccine delivery are key across NHS Highland due to its remote and rural geography and population demographics.
He said: ‘Thanks must go to our partners across the NHS Highland area, including Highland Council and Argyll and Bute Council, who have provided support in various ways to keep the programme on track.
‘The latest of these is the ‘jabbernaut’. This mobile vaccination unit is a great example of the partnership working going on to help deliver this vaccination programme closer to our Highland population. I look forward to seeing it in action in early April.’
Dr Allison added: ‘I’d also like to thank the Argyll and Bute population who have come forward in their thousands to receive their vaccination.
‘We have heard from numerous people across our area how delighted they are that the programme has started and how pleased they are to get the vaccine. I really would encourage everyone who is invited to get their vaccine to take up that invitation.’
Everyone invited to get the vaccine is encouraged to take it up. NO-F03-First-Covid19-vaccine-Uist