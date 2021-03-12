Demand for home cruises ‘surges’
Argyll cruise company The Majestic Line has launched its 2023 cruising calendar six months early as a result of a ‘surge in demand’.
The Majestic Line, one of the world’s smallest sea cruising companies, has seen the demand for its cruises rise, with the 2021 season ‘almost sold out’ and 2022 filling up fast.
Managing director Ken Grant said: ‘Our cruises have seen a surge in demand, with people looking to holiday closer to home and away from the crowds.
‘Last summer we announced new cruises to Orkney for 2022 and they sold out within days. We have had to release our 2023 calendar to satisfy the demand that we are currently experiencing for all our cruises.’
The Majestic Line has a fleet of four small cruise ships and offers a choice of three, six and 10-night cruises with 15 different itineraries covering the Inner and Outer Hebrides, the west coast of Scotland, the Orkney Islands and through the Caledonian Canal.