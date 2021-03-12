Be as good as the words you use
Have you ever considered that the words you use could perpetuate problems like sexism and even sexual violence?
Argyll and Bute Rape Crisis has created a thought-provoking series of three videos about how language impacts sexual violence, with a particular focus on young people.
The short videos – ‘Be as good as your word’ – are well worth a look, and can be viewed on the Argyll and Bute Rape Crisis YouTube channel.
A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Rape Crisis said: ‘We’d love to get these videos shared as widely as possible, as we think the messages in them are really important.’
PIC:
Mind your language for a better society. no_a12RapeCrisis_video01