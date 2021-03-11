Support on hand ahead of return to school
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
The next phase of reopening schools in Argyll and Bute begins on Monday March 15, as P4-7 pupils join P1-3 pupils who are already back in school.
From the same date all secondary pupils will receive a mix of remote learning and teaching in school.
Social distancing and mask wearing rules will be applied in schools in line with government guidance.
In a letter to parents issued on March 4, Argyll and Bute Council confirmed that senior pupils in S4-6 taking national qualifications would have priority for face-to-face lessons in school.
The letter also states: ‘It is the Scottish Government’s expectation that all secondary school pupils will be back in school on a full-time basis after the Easter break. Our schools close for Easter on Thursday April 1 and reopen on Monday April 19.’
The return to school comes as the council confirmed that every secondary school in Argyll and Bute now has a qualified counsellor available to support pupils.
A paper prepared by council officers for the authority’s community services committee said: ‘The well qualified and experienced counsellors who have been appointed will provide a valuable tier one service, with clear routes for escalation of need to child and adolescent mental health services in place where required.’
In another report, executive director Douglas Hendry outlined the process, which is part of a £286,000 investment in Argyll and Bute by the Scottish Government, rising to £377,000 for each of the following three years.
Mr Hendry said: ‘Supporting the mental health and emotional wellbeing of children and young people is everyone’s business.
‘The benefits to the individual and to wider society of preventing problems from arising and intervening early are significant.
‘For schools, this can result in improvements in attainment, attendance and behaviour as well as happier, more confident and resilient pupils.’