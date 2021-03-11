Lockdown heroes receive ‘thank you’ gifts
The nominations came flooding in, and MS Centre Argyll has announced the deserved winners of special gift packs.
Earlier this year MS Centre staff invited the public to nominate a special person for a gift – someone who has gone above and beyond the call of duty for them during the coronavirus pandemic.
The original plan was to put the names into a hat and draw out the first 10 to receive a gift, but thanks to the generosity of Lochgilphead Co-op branch, everyone nominated was able to receive a goodie bag.
Claire Cameron, long term condition and outreach worker at the MS Centre, said: ‘What we want to do is share the care, not just the love.’
She added: ‘Thank you all very much for your nominations for deserving key workers and people who have gone above and beyond to help make your life easier during the past challenging year.
‘For all who have been nominated, thank you for caring and for making our community a better place in which to live.’
The deserving winners, in no particular order, were: Emma Kemp, Jacqui Barker, Liz Davies, Katie Cameron, Norma Weir, Joan Gillies, Angela Selfridge, Fionn, Daniel and Conan, Denise Galloway, Niall Cameron, Lyndsay Martin, Barry Cameron, Mary Carty, Sarah Shackleton, Laurene Cameron, Emma Penman, Naomi Campbell, Lorraine Campbell and Carol Ann Fair.