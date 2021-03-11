Announcements – March 12, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time

In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free .

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.

BIRTHS

ANDERSON – Craig and Megan (née Hill) are delighted to announce the birth of their son, Harris Craig James, on February 19, 2021, a wee brother for Willow. Fourth grandchild for Jimmy and Shona Anderson, and fifth grandchild for John and Elizabeth Hill.

MCDONALD – On February 17, 2021, to Rebecca (née Welch) and Michael, a son, Fergus Jonathan Thomas. A much-loved wee brother for Robbie. Third grandchild for Jackie and Neil, Edinburgh, and seventh grandchild for Karen and David, Ardrishaig.

GOLDEN WEDDING

KILCOLM – MACKAY – Married in St. Margaret’s Church, Lochgilphead on March 13, 1971, by Fr. John MacCormick, assisted by Rev. Neil MacKay, Tom to Sheena.

DIAMOND WEDDING

MACINTYRE – MARTIN – Married in the Lochend Church, Campbeltown, William MacIntyre to Janet Martin by Rev. James Young, on March 17, 1961.

DEATHS

DEANS – Peacefully at home in Preston after a long illness on March 6, 2021, John Matthew, aged 81 years, originally from Stewarton, near Campbeltown, loving husband of Brenda and much loved family.

GRAHAM – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on March 1, 2021, Jessie Sillars Stewart, in her 92nd year, formerly of John Street, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Hector Graham, much loved mum of Sandrew (Sandie) and the late Helen, special mother-in-law to David, much loved nana to Julie, Laura, Jonathan, David and Heather and a loving great-grandmother.

KELLY- Peacefully at home, 6 Knockscalbert Way, Campbeltown, on March 8, 2021, Thomas Calderwood Kelly (Tommy) in his 78th year, dearly beloved husband of Jennifer Gilchrist, much loved dad of Gillian and William, father-in-law of Billy and Sarah, loving papa of Kelly, Aiden, Rosie and Holly, papa Tommy to James, Harry and Lewis and a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Tommy’s funeral will take place on Saturday, March 13. The cortege will leave the family home at 11.00am after a short prayer. We will travel down Knockscalbert Way, George Street, the Esplanade and past the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Tommy may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

TODD – Peacefully at his home, on March 6, 2021, Chris John Todd, in his 77th year, of New Eistein, Tayvallich, by Lochgilphead. Beloved husband of Jean, and much loved father of Andrew and Neil. Dearly loved and proud Grandad of Zara, Ayesha and C.J. A much respected father-in-law of Zaituni and Lucy. A dear brother of Ernest, Tim, Anthony, Bernice and the late Bernard. A good neighbour, dear friend and respected member of the local community. A private family service was held at Carsaig Cemetery, Tayvallich on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Sadly missed.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

FLETCHER – John, Helen, Alison and their families would like to express their sincere thanks to family, friends and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy, phone calls, cards and messages received following the recent sad passing of Margaret. Special thanks to the doctors, nursing teams and medical staff of Mid Argyll Hospital, especially Dr. Sinead Hutchison, Collette Morgan and Sarah Mearns for their unfailing support, kindness and care given to not only Margaret but to our family as well. Our thanks are extended to Belinda Braithwaite of the Humanist Society for an uplifting and personal ceremony; to Roddy and Fiona of Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their caring and efficient arrangements and to Morna for the beautiful floral tribute. The generous amount of £700 has been passed onto Macmillan Nurses Mid Argyll. Margaret will be greatly missed.

JOHNSTON – John, Margaret and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all for cards, flowers, phone calls, baking and messages received following the sad loss of their dear mum and granny. Special thanks to all carers at Lorne Campbell Court for the love and devoted care given to Ella over the last three years, where she was so happy and content, thanks also to the District Nurses and all staff at the Health Centre. Many thanks to Kenneth Blair and team for their caring and efficient arrangements, staff at Kilkerran Cemetery and to Rev. Steve Fulcher for his support and comforting graveside service. Finally, our thanks to the many people who paid their respects as Ella made her final journey to Kilkerran Cemetery.

MACNAB – Eilidh and Sine would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their many kind expressions of support and sympathy after the passing of their beloved mum Mary. Special thanks to Rev Lyn Peden and to Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for their sympathetic handling of the arrangements and thanks also to Kirsty at Team Tarbert, Tanya, Heather, and staff of Argyll Care Centre, Helensburgh, the nurses and staff at Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead and to all who lined the route to Carrick Cemetery to pay their final respects.

MACLULLICH – Alasdair would like to thank everyone most sincerely, for the many kind expressions of sympathy received in the recent sad loss of his Mum. Special thanks to Police, Ambulance and Fire Service, for their presence and assistance. Thanks also to Rev. Robert MacLeod for his comforting service and support, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors, for dignified and professional services and to relatives and friends who attended the service, which was very much appreciated, also to the villagers of Tarbert, who lined the route to the cemetery to pay their respects, their support was a great comfort.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACDOUGALL – Precious memories of our son Alasdair who was taken from us on March 13, 2007.

We weren’t ready,

We never would,

And at only 20 years old,

We never should.

Missing you every day, loved always, see you soon.

Mum and Dad xxx

MACDOUGALL – We hold you close within our hearts

And there you will remain.

To walk with us throughout our lives,

Until we meet again.

Love Nikki, Mhairi, Codi, Esmée and Keli xx

MACVICAR – In loving memory of my dear wife, Peggy who passed away on March 16, 2015.

Nothing can ever take away

The love a heart holds dear,

Fond memories linger every day,

Remembrance keeps you near.

Love always, Robbie xx

MACVICAR – In loving memory of our mum

We have only a memory, dear mum.

We cherish our whole life through;

But the sweetness will live forever

As we treasure the memory of you.

Love from all the family xx

MCCORMICK – Barbara March 13, 2011

MUM

I still see your face before me

Your voice I long to hear

I miss and love you dearly

And wish you were still here

All our love, Ishbel & Dougal xx

GRANNY

You left us beautiful memories

Your love is still our guide

Although we cannot see you

You’re always at our side

Love you lots, Christopher, Kyle and Morgan xxx

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of a dear sister and aunt Margaret, died March 6, 2006 and our dear brother and uncle Jim, died March 14, 1997.

Time passes, memories stay

Still loved and remembered every day.

– Love sister Norma, Jim and family.

WARDROP – Our beautiful Lynsey,

Somewhere over the rainbow,

We love you.

– Mum, Dad and Fallon.