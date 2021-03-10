Discarded face masks ‘unacceptable’
Discarded face masks are causing litter problems in parts of Argyll and Bute, councillors have claimed.
Kintyre and the Islands councillor Alastair Redman said he has had complaints from constituents over the items being left beside roads.
And Oban South and the Isles SNP councillor Jim Lynch has also spotted masks hanging from trees.
Calls have been made for the council to take action over the issue.
An Argyll and Bute Council official responded by saying that anybody found littering with a used face mask can be issued with a fine.
The debate took place at a virtual meeting of the council’s environment, development and infrastructure committee on March 4.
Councillor Redman said: ‘I have had a number of complaints from constituents about discarded medical waste, including used face masks. During the pandemic, this is a concern.
‘Can teams be aware that we are seeing a lot of these at the side of roads?’
Council amenity services manager Jim Smith responded: ‘We are aware of these. Teams are picking up masks and a limited number of people are being irresponsible with where they dispose of them.
‘We are seeing them in town centres and up glen roads and it is unacceptable. If they are actually seen doing it they can be issued with fixed penalty notices.’
Councillor Lynch said: ‘We need to keep an eye on this because it is coming up quite a lot. They are hanging from trees.
‘I initially thought that they had fallen out of people’s pockets but when I walk my dog I see more than I would expect to see.
‘I appreciate what Jim said about keeping an eye on this.’