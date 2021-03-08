Autumn the target for Tarbert sewer upgrade
Work to upgrade the sewer network in Tarbert is expected to be complete by the autumn of 2021, a report has revealed.
The upgrade has made ‘significant progress’ in addressing longstanding issues, says Scottish Water’s new communities manager for the west region.
Georgie Reid also told Argyll and Bute councillors that the organisation was committed to working with the community and businesses while work continues.
The report was prepared for a meeting of Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands (MAKI) area committee on March 3.
In her report, Ms Reid said: ‘The old water main in Harbour Street has been successfully removed and replaced.
‘Progress was impacted due to high flows on the sewer network caused by heavy rainfall and high tides and our programme was revised to take this into account.
‘The next phase of the project started on Barmore Road (A83) on January 6, to carry out a water main diversion and instal a new sewer pipe.
‘We also provided reassurance to stakeholders that, following the restart of our essential capital programme after lockdown, Scottish Water and its alliance partners, would be ensuring that all Scottish Government Covid-19 guidance for the construction sector and the public is followed.
‘We have taken all appropriate safety measures and precautions to protect our customers and our teams.
‘We are committed to working with the community and businesses going forwards to minimise any potential impact, should work be required over the summer period.
‘We are currently hoping to have works completed by autumn 2021, though this could be impacted by weather and tidal flows.’
Ms Reid also gave an update on the £2.5million investment on the Torra WTW project to improve water services on Islay, which she described as being well underway.
She said: ‘A state-of-the-art Transportable Treatment Unit (TTU) was delivered under police escort by land and sea in November, to its permanent home at Torra WTW.
‘It will boost supplies, providing an additional 70,000 litres of drinking water every day to around 1,900 customers in Bowmore and Port Ellen areas.
‘Planning for a new pipe bridge has been approved to cross the River Torra north east of the treatment works. This will support a short section of the two kilometres (approximately 1.2 miles) of new raw water main being installed north of Torra WTW.
‘The new TTU should be in operation from spring following the mains installation.’