Announcements – March 5, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time

In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free .

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.

GOLDEN WEDDING

ROBERTSON – MCKERRAL – At Castlehill Manse on March 5, 1971, Andy Robertson to Ibby McKerral by Rev J McCormick.

DEATHS

CURRIE – Peacefully at his home in Bonnybridge on February 22, 2021, John, age 75 years, formerly of Campbeltown, Argyll, loving husband of Glenda and much loved father of Joanne and John, due to current funeral restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held for John.

GALBRAITH – Peacefully after a short illness at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on February 27, 2021, Helen Elizabeth Galbraith (Lizzie) in her 90th year, 65 Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved daughter of the late Neil Wylie Galbraith and Helen Campbell Galbraith and a much loved sister and aunt. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Lizzie’s funeral will take place on Monday, March 8. The cortege will leave the home address at 1.00pm after a short prayer. We will travel along Davaar Avenue, The Roading, Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and past the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Lizzie may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

JOHNSTON – Peacefully at home, 28 Lorne Campbell Court, Campbeltown, on March 1, 2021, Isabella Craig Semple (Ella) in her 95th year, formerly of Marchfield Farm and 11 Dell Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Archibald Johnston, much loved mum of John, Margaret and the late James, mother-in-law of Morag and Donald, loving granny of Sharon, Archie, Donald and Fiona, great granny of Caryn, Robert, Ryan, Kyle, Emma and Murray and a loving sister to Richard and the late Robert. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Ella’s funeral will take place (today) Friday, March 5. The cortege will leave the home address at 1.00 pm after a short prayer. We will travel along The Roading, Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and past the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Ella may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

MACINTYRE – Unexpectedly at Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban on February 28, 2021, Angus David (Gus) MacIntyre, in his 67th year, of 11 Dochas Place Lochgilphead. Formerly of Strathbrenfield and Ardrishaig, and Millknowe and Longrow, Campbeltown. Dearly loved Dad of Vicky, Christine and Heather. Adored Papa Bear and Grand-Papa. Much respected father-in-law of Johnny and Kristian. A dear brother of Sheena and the late Jim, and dear brother-in-law. Much loved uncle and great uncle. A private funeral service was held at Cardross Crematorium on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Sadly missed.

MACLULLICH – On February 9, 2021, suddenly at home, Janet (Annette) Anne MacLullich, née Graham, in her 85th year, beloved wife of the late Duncan and much loved mother of Alasdair and the late Peter, dearly loved sister of the late Alastair and Duncan, dear sister-in-law of Ishbel. A private funeral service, owing to current restrictions will take place at Carrick Cemetery. For those wishing to pay their respects the cortege will leave Tarbert Fish Quay (today) Friday, March 5, at 11.30am proceed along Harbour Street on route to the Cemetery.

MCMANUS – Michael McManus, March 31, 1956 – March 1, 2021. The family of Michael (Mick) McManus are sad to announce his passing on March 1, 2021 in his 65th year. We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and messages and Father Emmet O’Dowd for his spiritual comfort.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BUCHANAN – Innes, Elaine and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards, phone calls and messages following the sad loss of Thelma. Special thanks to Kareen McEachran who provided so much special care for Thelma. Thanks to Kenneth Blair and team for their guidance and professionalism, the Rev Steve Fulcher for his comforting service. Finally we would like to thank everyone who paid their respects to Thelma on her journey to Kilkerran Cemetery.

MACSWEEN – With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Lady Marjory MacSween. Wife of the late Professor Sir Roddy MacSween, irreplaceable mother of Ruth and Gordon, mother in law to Graeme and Jo, beloved Granny Mac to grandchildren Ben, Tess, Jamie, Sammy and Alex, she will be missed by all. She was a true force of nature in her time, and those who knew her will miss her joie de vivre, her soup, her baking, and her general enthusiasm for all things, especially family, friends, golf, and garden. Determined, strong, competitive, witty, and sharp as a tac to the end, her legendary putt-sinking, card-sharpening and crossword-solving skills and her utterly indomitable spirit will live on for some time, we suspect. A fitting Celebration of Life will be held at a later date – Ruth and Gordon will confirm when lock down allows.

MCLEAN – Martha, Myra, Sandy and families would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all for phone calls, messages, cards, flowers, baking and hampers received following the sad loss of Willie. Also to the following, who cared for Willie in such a compassionate way – staff at Campbeltown Hospital, Caroline Henderson, and the Community Nurses, Carr Gomm Carers, and the Ambulance Staff. Also to Mari Allibone for all her invaluable help. To Kenny Blair and family for such a professional and caring service, and to Rev. Steve Fulcher for his care, and for a beautiful service at the graveside. Also to all those who paid their respects as Willie made his final journey. All the kindness shown to us has been greatly appreciated.

MUNRO – The family of the late Charlie Munro would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy, phone calls, cards and messages received following their recent sad loss. We would like to thank all the NHS and Macmillan staff, with a special thanks to Dr Hutchison at Mid Argyll Hospital and Dr Ogilvie, Donna, Sandra, Gillian and Karen at Oban Hospital; for all their care and attention they gave to Charlie over the last few years. Our thanks to Belinda Braithwaite of the Humanist Society for a personal and uplifting ceremony; Donald MacDonald for caring and efficient arrangements; Corinna for beautiful floral tributes, and to the gravediggers for their attendance at the service. Finally, our thanks to all who paid their respects as the funeral cortege travelled to Achnabreac Cemetery.

IN MEMORIAMS

BROWN – Janet Nicolson McLean, passed away February 28, 2011.

We think of you in silence

We often speak your name

But all we have are memories

And your picture in a frame

Your resting place we visit

And put flowers there with care

But no one knows the heartache

As we turn and leave you there.

– From the family home and away.

BURTON – For our boys Paul and David.

In our hearts and minds forever.

– The Burton Family, Oban and East Kilbride.

MCGUINNESS – In loving memory of Robert, dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle, died March 8, 2016.

Jesus take care of Robert and love him as we do,

Because he was everything, loving, kind and true.

From the family in Ayr, Lochgilphead and Carlisle.

MCMILLAN – It’s been a tough year Gordon

A year without touch

No hugs from the family

Miss them so much

It won’t be forever

We’ll be together someday

But our reunion with you son

Stays further away.

Loved and missed always.