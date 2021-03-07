Police report – March 5, 2021
Inveraray vandalism
Between 3pm on Saturday February 20 and 8am on Monday February 22, on a track near the water treatment works close to Inveraray Golf Club, a number of bags of sapling trees that were ready to be planted were cut open, and the saplings strewn about the area.
Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Cannabis found
At about 11.45am on Thursday February 25 in Glenfyne Park, Ardrishaig, a boy aged 17 was stopped and searched by police and found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis. He was charged and issued with a recordable police warning.
Careless driving on A83
About 1.25pm on Friday February 26, on the A83 near Duncholgan, Lochgilphead, a red Volkswagen Golf car was reportedly driven in a careless manner and at excessive speed. The car was stopped by police and the 31-year-old man driving charged with the offence. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
On Friday February 26, at about 2.30pm, a red Volkswagen Golf was reportedly being driven in a careless manner on the A83 near Furnace. The vehicle was stopped by police and allegedly found to have no MOT in force. The 37-year-old man who was driving was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
No insurance or MOT and drugs found
At around 1.20pm on Sunday February 28, a car was stopped by police for a routine check, on the A83 near Lochgilphead.
Checks revealed that there appeared to be no insurance or MOT in force for the vehicle. The 22-year-old woman driving the vehicle was charged with these offences and the vehicle was seized.
A man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was charged with possession of a small amount of cannabis. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Possession of drugs
On the A846 near Bridgend, Islay at about 9pm on Wednesday February 24, a car was stopped and searched by police and a 24-year-old man found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis. The man was charged and issued with a recordable police warning.