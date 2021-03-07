Look out for Nuthatches in Argyll this spring
Keep your eyes peeled this spring for a bold little visitor to gardens and the countryside.
Argyll Bird Club is looking for help to report any nuthatches seen across the whole of Argyll between March and June.
The nuthatch is a small woodland species about the size of a great tit which has been increasing in number in Scotland over recent years and has now become established in Argyll.
They are very bold, active little birds often visiting garden bird feeders and can also be noticed by their distinctive repetitive calls at this time of year.
Argyll Bird Recorder Jim Dickson explained: ‘They first started to occur here about 20 years ago in small numbers, however, it is only in the last few years they have spread more widely and our survey wants to find out just how far they have spread.
‘If you can let us know if you have seen or heard any and exactly where that would be very useful. Please get in touch with us at nuthatchsurvey@argyllbirdclub.org.