News from the districts – March 5, 2021

Argyll and Bute

A number of Argyll community projects will receive funding to support the Gaelic language through Bòrd na Gàidhlig (BnG).

Throughout Scotland, 35 initiatives will receive a total of £89,520 through its Taic Freumhan Coimhearsnachd (TFC) funding scheme for 2021/22.

The TFC funding scheme was established to help community groups to undertake projects in support of the National Gaelic Language Plan.

The successful projects include Kilmartin Museum Redevelopment – Gaelic Voices (£4,000); Helensburgh Gaelic Club Language classes (£1,500); Comann nam Pàrant Chòmhghaill – Gaelic in Cowal (£4,000); Comunn Gàidhealach an Òbain – Mòd Acadamaidh an Òbain (£3,000); Tiree Community Development Trust – Gaelic Development Officer (£5,000); and The Taynuilt Cèilidhs (£2,550).

David Boag of BnG said: ‘We are very pleased to be supporting a wide range of projects and areas which will be increasing the use and learning of Gaelic in communities across the country.’

Dunoon

Plans to introduce measures to increase social distancing in Dunoon town centre could be scrapped after a public consultation.

A council report revealed that only one third of local businesses responding to the consultation were in favour of changes proposed under the Sustrans ‘Spaces for People’ programme, launched last year.

Measures for other areas remain under consideration, including improved passenger waiting facilities in the town and a ‘cycle bothy’ to encourage residents to walk or travel by bike.

Argyll and Bute Council executive director Kirsty Flanagan said in a report to Bute and Cowal area committee: ‘A total of three consultations have been undertaken in relation to these proposals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In relation to the proposed cycle bothy, she added: ‘Following the successful establishment of the Ardrishaig Cycle Bothy, officers are supporting Cycling UK to establish a cycle bothy project in Dunoon based on the successful model of the Gourock Cycle Bothy which has been operating for a number of years.

‘Argyll and Bute Council contributed £15,000 from the Smarter Choices, Smarter Places programme towards the costs of establishing and operating the cycle bothy.

‘It is proposed to complete the refurbishment of the Castle Lodge building to base the bothy at this location, 100 per cent funded by Crown Estate funding.’

Isle of Bute

Perth-based Kaya Fraser has been chosen by the Mount Stuart Trust as its emerging artist in residence for 2021, an annual opportunity for a recent graduate to create a new socially engaged artwork in collaboration with local people.

The artist is asking participants to phone her with updates on the every day; how they are feeling and spending their time and to tell her what island life is like for them during more normal times. The conversations, Kaya hopes, will feel like the discussion that would usually evolve over a cup of tea or an evening pint.

Kaya will record the conversations, which will be stitched together as a sound-based artwork called Milk + Two Sugars, to be exhibited on the island.

An invitation will be extended to residents (18-plus) in the communities of The Bush and Ballochgoy. To take part, call 01738 550 336 armed with a ‘cuppa’ of your choice.

The line will be open to two people per day between 10am and 5pm on Thursday and Friday March 11 and 12 then Thursday and Friday March 18 and 19. A phone message will be available at other times for people to register interest.

Kaya said: ‘I begin this residency with a strong nostalgic feeling of connection to Rothesay even though only knowing it through family anecdotes of holidays there.

‘I hope this residency extends these memories into my own stories of the people and stories I come to meet.’