Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – March 5, 2021
Lifeline road
Why have Skipness folk and Arran ferry travellers had to wait so long for their road (their only road) to be repaired?
We’re not talking potholes here. The supporting bank subsided and the road collapsed as a result.
In a parallel to the Rest, it is a lifeline road which urgently needs an engineering solution – though Argyll and Bute Council will surely take the situation more seriously than Transport Scotland and the Scottish Government have done with the A83.
The road is vital to the area and, similarly to the Rest, locals say there is a risk of someone being injured if the Skipness road gives way completely.
A solution was being worked on last year, so there should be no further need for delay.
Rural wellbeing
We should all be looking after our wellbeing in these peculiar times. But farmers have particular stresses to deal with, as you can read in this edition.
Even without Covid, modern farming is a far lonelier business than it was in the days when ‘neighbouring’ was commonplace. There are fewer farms and fewer folk working the remaining units.
Let’s look after each other, whether farming or not.