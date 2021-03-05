Winter action at Lochgilphead Golf Club
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Sunday February 28 saw another successful gents’ winter league day at Lochgilphead Golf Club.
Three ties were played, with Grant MacDougall overcoming Andy Law; Tom Campbell beating Jim Hunter; and Alex MacAulay winning against Alistair MacArthur.
The sweep was won by Grant, with a score of 42 points. Nearest the pins were won by Alex and Scott Cameron.
As well as the start of the championship and duffers’ derby, this week it is the semi-finals of the gents’ winter league, with Alex up against the reigning (or is it raining) champion Tom and Grant up against Scott.