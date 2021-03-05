Healing the scars of bullying in Argyll and Bute

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Two years since the Sturrock Report lifted the lid on a culture of widespread bullying within NHS Highland, the fallout is still being felt in Argyll and Bute.

Since 2016, Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) – an alliance between NHS Highland and Argyll and Bute social care services – has been responsible for health and social care services in the region.

The Sturrock probe did not cover Argyll and Bute, and a subsequent NHS Highland survey in 2020 revealed that 68 per cent of respondents said they had experienced bullying and harassment. In total, 446 (29 per cent) of 1,540 NHS staff at Argyll and Bute HSCP, plus 62 former employees, responded.

NHS Highland chairman, Professor Boyd Robertson, said at the time the results were ‘deeply concerning’ and apologised to all concerned. A Healing Process was set up as victims were invited to come forward.

As the survey failed to include the council’s social care staff within the HSCP, in the autumn of 2020 an ‘Argyll and Bute Culture Group’ was set up to consider and address bullying issues within the wider HSCP. The group is due to provide a progress report in the next few weeks.

A spokesman for Argyll and Bute HSCP told the Argyllshire Advertiser that the group consisted of ‘volunteers from all parts of the HSCP, focused on the delivery of the action plan, identifying local priorities in relation to the culture programme and identifying any training and development needs that are required’.

He continued: ‘We also receive feedback from our staff through a range of different channels including the Healing Process, our Guardian Service and iMatter and Everyone Matters staff surveys.

‘We are also committed to an independent progress review in the spring of this year, which will include all health and social care staff within the HSCP, as well as the wider NHS Highland population, and this will enable recognition of the progress made and those areas requiring further improvement.’

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council added: ‘We take seriously any complaints about employees’ working experience and will continue to progress, with the HSCP, development of a constructive culture that supports all our employees in all the many different roles required to deliver effective services.’

The deadline to register for the NHS Highland Healing Process has meanwhile been extended by a month to March 31.

NHS Highland chief executive Pam Dudek said: ‘We are listening and responding to concerns that those affected by historical bullying in NHS Highland may not have formally registered for the Healing Process yet, so we are prepared to leave registration open for a further month.

‘I understand that it is incredibly important for people who have been harmed to have the opportunity to tell their personal stories and seek support.’

‘I would like to reaffirm that we are deeply sorry for the harm that has been caused to every one of those individuals and we encourage current or former members of staff to register by the new deadline of March 31, 2021.’

To register or to find out more, visit www.healing-process.co.uk, email healingprocess@cmpsolutions.com or call 03333 445892.