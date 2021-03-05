Achahoish postmistress retires after 58 years
Winifred Ryan stepped down on Monday after running Achahoish Post Office from her home for almost 58 years.
Reaching her 81st birthday on March 1, Winifred decided it was time to retire as postmistress.
The post office has been based inside her home at Claigionnach since April 1 1963 to serve the community.
Winifred decided to call it a day as her eyesight is deteriorating, otherwise she said she would have been happy to operate the branch for another ten years.
Her predecessor also operated Achahoish Post Office from her home until there was a fire, then a temporary ‘shack’ had to be put up until Winifred took up the role.
Winifred recalls how she got married and her husband Michael, who was a builder, built the bungalow where they lived.
Three years later she was looking for a job as she was bored during the daytime. Michael spotted the advertised vacancy for the Achahoish postmaster whilst visiting Lochgilphead.
Winifred said: ‘I loved the job and meeting people. It kept me occupied and it stopped me moaning to me husband that I was bored.
‘Customers have been great during the pandemic. They have worn masks and kept their distance, which allowed me to carry on serving the community. I have lovely customers and they have helped me to keep going in the role, even though my eyesight is getting worse, by reading the scales. I have now decided it is time to retire.’
Winifred is looking forward to having more time for painting and she is going to use the space in her home, where the Post Office was, for houseplants.
As Winifred’s husband was a builder, he was given the nickname O’Ryan as many builders were Irish. The name stuck and many people still think it is Winifred’s actual surname.
Post Office area manager Christine Boyle said: ‘Winifred has served her community well and I wish her a very well-earned retirement. She will be sorely missed.’
Flowers, gift vouchers and a certificate were presented to Winifred to thank her for her loyal service.
Winifred is ready for a well-earned retirement. no_a10PostOfficeAchahoish02