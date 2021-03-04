Crown Estate cash for coastal communities
Crown Estate cash will boost projects in Mid Argyll after Argyll and Bute Council was handed a share of funding.
The council has agreed to invest £600,000 across Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands from the council’s share of Scottish Crown Estate funding, for projects designed to support the economy and lifestyle in the region.
Scottish Crown Estate funding focuses on delivering benefits for coastal communities based on four key priorities: the environment, community, climate change and economic development.
Argyll and Bute Council policy lead for business and regeneration Councillor Alastair Redman said: ‘This is all about making life better for people now and in the longer term. Investing in our economy and our environment will help develop a sustainable economy and lifestyle.’
The funding will be shared across a number of initiatives:
- Public realm investments in Ardrishaig, Tarbert, and Port Ellen.
- Kilmory Industrial Estate, Lochgilphead: supporting the development of an expanded business site to help create new job opportunities for Mid Argyll.
- Climate Change Hub, Lochgilphead: support to develop climate-friendly activity through Argyll and the Isles Countryside Trust’s awareness-raising of climate issues.
- Jura Community Gigabit Programme: support to assist the community to achieve full fibre connectivity across the whole island.
- Campbeltown economy: funding towards community priorities for supporting the economy associated with a new community action plan for the town.
‘This investment will deliver benefits for people and the economy,’ added Councillor Rory Colville, chairman of Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the islands area committee.
‘We are living in unprecedented times and need to make investment work for both our day-to-day lives and the longer term economic recovery. This funding is good news for the area.’