Council sets pandemic budget
Argyll and Bute Council met remotely last week to set its first budget against a Covid-19 pandemic backdrop.
Among plans for the next financial year, council tax has been frozen and public flower beds were spared.
Proposals to reduce grass cutting in public spaces were also dropped from the proposals, which include a fund of more than £6.7 million to support tourism and initiatives for young people.
But schools’ entitlement for clerical support will be reviewed and reduced, despite an attempt by opposition councillors to see the proposal rejected.
The council tax freeze will keep the bill for a Band D property at £1,367.73.
Additional funding announced by the council’s ruling coalition of Liberal Democrat, Conservative and independent councillors – known as the ‘Argyll, Lomond and the Islands’ (ALI) group – includes £830,000 for tourism opportunities in the area, including staycation services and marketing.
More than £3.1m will be spent on improving connectivity in the area, including road works and development of ‘active travel’, with £1.7m going towards a ‘recovery and renewal fund’, climate change measures and the area’s Rural Growth Deal.
A total of £600,000 will go towards the wellbeing of young people, while free off-street festive parking will return in the 2021 festive season as a result of £20,000 of funding.
Gaelic, welfare rights and initiatives to tackle digital exclusion also figure in the extra funding.
The budget was agreed by the council at a virtual meeting on Thursday February 25.
Nineteen councillors sided with the ruling administration’s spending plans, while 13 voted for an amended proposal put forward by the SNP opposition group.