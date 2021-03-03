Alison recognised as public health specialist
A Kintyre woman is celebrating being recognised as a specialist in the field of public health by a national organisation.
Alison McGrory works as health improvement principal with Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP).
After completing additional training to become fully qualified, she was registered as a specialist in public health with the UK Public Health Register.
Alison completed a degree in molecular biology at the University of Glasgow and joined the NHS in Greater Glasgow and Clyde in 1994, working first in learning and development and health and safety roles, before moving into public health.
In 2010 she took up post as health improvement principal in Argyll and Bute, returning to live in her home town of Campbeltown.
Alison said: ‘I have a real passion for public health and am really pleased to be practising, registered and fully recognised as a specialist in public health.
‘I am looking forward to continuing to work with a range of partners across all sectors and communities to improve health, prevent ill-health and address inequalities across Argyll and Bute.’
Alison is responsible for developing and implementing plans to improve the health and wellbeing of people in Argyll and Bute and does this by strengthening working relationships with partners and communities via the Living Well Networks.
She works closely with health and social care colleagues to help improve the quality of services available to communities, carers and their families.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Alison has been responsible for ensuring access to testing facilities to enable people to be tested as soon as their symptoms develop.
Dr Nicola Schinaia, associate director of public health at Argyll and Bute HSCP, said: ‘Alison is a competent specialist in public health and fully understands the essentials of Argyll and Bute HSCP’s public health role.
‘Our communities across Argyll and Bute will benefit knowing that competence, integrity and accountability in public health practice is assured.’