£5,000 to take on an apprentice

Michael Russell MSP has urged employers in Argyll & Bute to apply for the SNP Government’s £15 million Apprenticeship Employer Grant.
The MSP has encouraged employers to make the most of the fund which would provide £5,000 for taking on or upskilling a 16-to-24-year old apprentice.
It also applies to those aged up to 29-years-old who are disabled, care leavers or minority ethnic.
There would be £3,500 available for taking on or upskilling an apprentice over the age of 25.
The grant will help increase the number of employers able to take on an apprentice or upskill an existing staff member, said the Scottish Government.
The fund closes on March 25 or until funding levels are exceeded.
Mr Russell said: ‘The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the jobs and opportunities available for young people and employers have faced incredible challenges due to the pandemic – that’s why the SNP Government has introduced the Apprenticeship Employer Grant.
‘I am encouraging local businesses in Argyll & Bute to register for the scheme and take on apprentices – creating jobs and teaching our young people new skills.
‘Alongside the Young Person’s Guarantee, the SNP Scottish Government is taking steps to ensure we build a resilient recovery.
‘To do that we need a resilient workforce and our young people will be at the very heart of that.’
Employers can apply at https://www.apprenticeships.scot/for-employers/apprenticeship-employer-grant/