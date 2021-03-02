Science Matters – Is dementia preventable?
In 2020 we caught a glimpse of life inside care homes; a microcosm of Covid-19, loneliness and confused dementia sufferers.
Nobody wants to develop dementia or end their days in a care home oblivious to the world around them, but can this fate be avoided?
According to The Lancet Commission on Dementia Prevention, Intervention and Care report in 2020*, it can – at least in some of the more common types of the disease.
Presently around 50 million people worldwide are living with dementia, with an annual cost to governments of around a trillion US dollars. What’s more, the number of sufferers is predicted to reach an astronomical 152 million by 2050. And this rise will disproportionally affect middle and low-income countries because of their currently increasing adult longevity.
Until recently dementia seemed to appear spontaneously, with no obvious cause, but now that several different types are recognised, 12 risk factors have been defined for the more common types, covering 40 per cent of the total.
These risk factors are: lack of education; hearing loss; high blood pressure; obesity; smoking; depression; social isolation; lack of exercise; diabetes; head injury; excess alcohol intake; and air pollution.
The commissioners, who comprise 28 international dementia experts, stress many of the risk factors are linked – like obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes – and that they can all be modified by government and/or individual actions.
They recommend that governments should ensure that all children receive both primary and secondary education, and that they instigate public health programmes to cut air and noise pollution and minimise head injuries caused by industrial and road traffic accidents. They then urge individuals to reduce their own risks by behavioural changes, including continued physical activities and social interactions into middle and old age while cutting out smoking and alcohol excess.
Encouragingly, the incidence of dementia has recently fallen in several high-income countries, and this is likely due to identification of, and action on, these risk factors. As the commission states: ‘It is never too early and never too late in the life course for dementia prevention.’
So, with nothing better to do during lockdown, get on your bike or take to the hills!
*Lancet 396, p413. 2020.