100mph drivers showed ‘utter disregard’ for others
Three men have been charged after being caught travelling at speeds in excess of 100mph on the A83 – all on the same afternoon.
On Saturday February 27 at around 3.45pm, Dunoon-based road policing officers stopped a BMW X5 travelling at speeds of up to 122mph on the A83 through Glen Kinglas, near Cairndow.
The 29-year-old driver was charged in connection with road traffic offences.
Shortly after 5pm the same day the officers then stopped a BMW 6 series and a Mini Cooper, both of which were travelling at speeds up to 123mph on the same stretch of road. Both male drivers, aged 23 and 52, were charged in connection with road traffic offences.
Inspector Archie McGuire of Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Road Policing Unit said: ‘Driving at such excessive speeds shows an utter disregard for the safety of everyone else on the road. Such reckless behaviour is a contributing factor in many serious and fatal road crashes.
‘Most drivers using our roads do so with respect for the speed limits, driving conditions and other road users, but I would appeal to the minority to please slow down and reduce the chances of collisions and the danger to others.
‘Road policing officers will continue to respond to concerns from the public about speeding in their area.
‘We will keep working to educate drivers and take action where appropriate to improve safety and reduce the number of injuries on our roads.’