Reliable and efficient – but are LED lights harmful?
The replacement of old-style sodium streetlights with light-emitting diode (LED) lamps is almost complete across Argyll and Bute – but now a campaign group has raised health concerns over the newer form of lighting.
A phased programme by Argyll and Bute Council began in 2016 to introduce the more energy-efficient LED streetlights in place of the older lamps with their orange glow.
The charity LightAware has, however, called on local authorities across the UK to consider ‘scientific evidence’ and stop installing such lights, claiming that LED street lighting is harmful to human health.
In a report published earlier this month, ‘A bright idea? – Adverse health, social and environmental impacts associated with LED street lighting’, LightAware claims that the main health risks associated with LED street lighting are extreme brightness, which causes glare and eye pain for some; flicker, which can cause migraines and distress for some people on the autistic spectrum; and a spike at the blue wavelength which disrupts sleep and causes health problems for some people suffering from lupus and certain skin conditions.
LightAware trustee Dr John Lincoln said: ‘It is shocking that councils have spent over a billion pounds installing street lighting that makes people ill.’
LightAware is calling on councils to stop installing LED street lighting, look at the scientific evidence, listen to people’s complaints and ‘think about why they are putting financial savings before people’s health’.
A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘Many people value street lighting as it makes them feel safe. They want us to provide lighting that is reliable and easy to maintain.
‘Carbon emissions are significantly reduced by installing LED luminaires and they don’t contain toxic chemicals which are bad for the environment.
‘LED lights depreciate at a much slower rate than other alternatives and have incredibly long lives – each luminaire is guaranteed for 12 years as they don’t produce a lot of heat and consume little energy.
‘Our luminaires are pre-dimmed by 30 per cent before installation to further reduce energy consumption. This all helps deliver on climate change objectives.
‘Another benefit of LED lighting is that it provides better colour rendering compared to sodium lamps. Things appear more natural, which helps with proper identification of objects and people, and enhances visibility at low illumination levels.
‘The lights are directional at the road surface, meaning they produce less glare, light spill and light pollution.
‘There may be differing views on LED street lighting, but we have used it sensitively to be compliant with design standards, and support environmental and safety objectives.’