The BOBcast Episode 20 – The Final Tee
Join Steevie, Keith and Fiona on a final golfing voyage with the Oban Time’s BOBcast.
The team do a wee review of Bobs rise through the golfing rankings over the last 18 months of the podcast run and we revisit our interview with Bob by David McPhee
The team discuss changes in golf over of the last 18 months and just how old is Fiona going to be on her next birthday? A quiz is also on the cards for Steevie – just what has he learnt?
Play or download the episode in the link below