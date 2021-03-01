Argyll plays starring role despite lockdown
Celebrity rowers and a popular Scottish comedienne were among those who made TV shows in Argyll and Bute during 2020, a report has revealed.
But while major TV dramas were largely absent from the area last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, it is thought that three larger productions are interested for the future.
Argyll and Bute Council received more than £500 in commercial filming fees for hosting part of ITV’s ‘Don’t Rock The Boat’ series, which featured celebrities like Fleur East, Denise Lewis and Craig Charles.
These took place in Port Ellen, Islay and Oban, while Susan Calman filmed parts of her Secret Scotland series on Bute and Mull as well as at Loch Fyne.
The BBC has also recently filmed parts of new drama ‘Annika’, starring Nicola Walker, in Helensburgh since the start of 2021.
The details of shows filmed last year all featured in a report for the council’s environment, development and infrastructure committee on Thursday, March 4.
Executive director Kirsty Flanagan said: ‘It should be noted that the majority of productions filmed this year in Argyll and Bute were smaller unscripted TV series.
‘This is due to the challenges larger feature and drama productions faced as business interruption insurance to cover Covid-19 has been unavailable for the majority of 2020 – many larger productions would not take the risk of filming.
‘The film service is starting to see a change in this now as firms are starting to introduce insurance packages including Covid, for over £400million.
‘Development and economic growth have started assisting larger productions again as of December 2020, with approximately three confidential enquiries ongoing at present.
‘In addition to the above challenges faced by the screen industries, in response to the pandemic the British Film Commission also introduced industry specific guidance for productions to ensure filming can be undertaken safely across the UK.’
She added: ‘The screen industries continue to have the potential to not only bring production spend to the economy but to be a catalyst for the growth of the tourism industry in Argyll and Bute.
‘As part of Argyll and Bute’s economic recovery process from the coronavirus pandemic, the development and economic growth service will continue to work across council services and with key partners such as Screen Scotland and the Scottish Locations Network to ensure filming is carried out safely in the Argyll and Bute area.’