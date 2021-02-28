Warning after CCTV catches suspicious characters
Police Scotland has warned people in rural Argyll to ensure equipment is securely locked away after reports of suspicious activity on farms in Cowal.
During the early hours of Sunday February 21, there were two incidents involving suspect people near Sandbank, Dunoon.
The first was around 12.35am near Heron Lea, High Road, Sandbank where someone was spotted on CCTV with a torch, who may have gained access to a garage, though nothing was stolen.
The next incident occurred at Dalinlongart about 3.15am on the same date. Three people were caught on CCTV with torches. Entry was gained to a garage, but again nothing was stolen.
Police Scotland advises that criminals will often check an area before committing thefts and will look at security, lighting and accessibility.
This is often the case where larger items are the target, such as farm machinery and quad bikes. They will check the area on foot and return at a later date with a vehicle for removal.
In both Sandbank incidents CCTV captured the individuals and Police Scotland will be providing extra attention in the area for any further sightings.
The advice is to ensure property is secure using CCTV, signage and ideally security lighting, making any property a tougher prospect for criminals.
If anyone has have any information on the incidents described, please either contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or contact Dunoon Police Station quoting incident number 1152 of 22/2/21.