Police report – February 26, 2021
No insurance – vehicle seizure
A car was stopped by police officers for a routine check on the A83 at Inverneill at around 12.35am on Sunday February 21. Checks revealed that there was no insurance in force for the vehicle and the driver, a 36-year-old man, was charged with the offence and the vehicle seized. He was issued with a £300 fixed penalty ticket and six penalty points.
Failure to provide sample
At around 6.40am on Wednesday February 17 at Bowmore Hospital on Islay, a 24-year-old man was charged with failing to provide a breath specimen after having been found earlier in a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Antisocial driving
On Shore Street, Bowmore, a car was driven in an antisocial manner with excessive speed and revs at about 8pm on Saturday February 20. The car was later stopped by police and the driver, a man aged 23, was issued with an antisocial behaviour (ASBO) warning.
An ASBO warning is valid for 12 months and if the driver or the vehicle is involved in a similar antisocial driving incident again within that period the vehicle will be seized by police. It will only be returned to the owner on production of proof of ownership and payment of the recovery and storage fees.
Garden and caravan entered
Between 10am and 2pm on Friday February 19, at a house in Hillside, Bowmore, the rear garden and a caravan within was entered by an unknown person. Nothing appears to have been stolen. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.