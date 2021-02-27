News from the districts – February 26, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead

Lochgilphead Medical Centre has said that the turnout for its latest Covid-19 vaccination clinics in Inveraray and Lochgilphead has been ‘fantastic’.

Ahead of a further clinic on Wednesday February 24, the surgery announced on its Facebook page: ‘If you are over 70 or been advised to shield (classified clinically extremely vulnerable) by a government letter or your doctor and haven’t been contacted by ourselves to make your first Covid-19 vaccine appointment, please contact the medical practice for your appointment.

‘We are working hard to vaccinate the next priority groups for their first vaccine when supply allows. Please do not contact the surgery to arrange an appointment for your vaccine if you are under 69 years of age and/or you are designated in the at-risk priority group, unless you have been contacted directly by the practice to make one.

‘Thank you again for your patience with waiting for your appointment. We are looking forward to seeing you at your vaccine appointment.’

Dalmally

Post office services in Dalmally are about to change as village postmaster Gilli Chrystal

gives notice of her intention to give up the role.

Saying it wasn’t a decision she had taken lightly, Gilli announced last weekend on social media: ‘…now that the [Dalmally] sorting office has been removed, it will be less viable for me to remain.

‘Nothing stays the same forever and I think 20 years, give or take, behind the PO counter is enough. I have submitted my three months resignation, to hopefully conclude my post mid May.

‘Both the community council and community company are aware of my decision, and understand.’

It is hoped that Post Office Ltd will continue to provide a service in the village, though no detail has been confirmed at this point. A few miles down the A85 road, Loch Awe post office remains open.

Campbeltown

In the sixth week of construction at the Robert Black Memorial Helipad in Campbeltown, the weather relented enough to allow the first concrete pour to take place.

Heavy rain and high winds last week forced the postponement of the second pour, but even that failed to stop McFadyens Contractors Campbeltown Ltd from working hard installing kerbstones for the access road ahead of laying tarmac in a few weeks’ time.

Work began in January on the £270,000 helipad, which is being named in honour of the Campbeltown paramedic who died in May last year after a battle with Covid-19.

The project was inspired by ambulance technician Stuart McLellan, from Neilston in East Renfrewshire, after he saw emergency services struggling to airlift patients from the often-waterlogged site while visiting relatives in Campbeltown during 2018.

After discussions with people in the town, including councillors and community councillors who were supportive from the start, Stuart began his campaign, and in October last year announced that the Helicopter Emergency Landing Pads (HELP) Appeal would fund the project.

South Kintyre Development Trust agreed to take on a licence to operate the helipad and take responsibility for the ongoing operation and maintenance of the site on behalf of the community.