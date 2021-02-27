Bringing health services closer in Cairndow
People in Cairndow and surrounding areas will no longer have to brave the Rest or travel many miles for healthcare consultations.
Thanks to hard work by the Cairndow Village Hall recreation committee, a new NEAR ME facility opened this week in the hall.
The service helps to reduce unnecessary travel, which in times of Covid restrictions and the ongoing unreliability of the A83 at the Rest and be Thankful is viewed as important to a community distant from services.
Final testing for NEAR ME was completed on Monday February 22, and the service is housed in a newly-refurbished clinic room within the hall.
The initiative was funded by the National Lottery, while equipment was funded by Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP).
Patients in Cairndow and neighbouring communities access acute services both from within NHS Highland but also NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, to where many people need to travel.
With NHS Scotland boards developing social distancing policies, digital strategies and increasing the quantity of online consultations, the new facility puts Cairndow in a great position to access virtual services.
The area’s GPs will also be able to connect to patients using the facility.
The service has a role to play in addressing exclusion, as some residents may not have the technology at home to access a remote service. In partnership with the HSCP, the service aims to provide equity of access.
The service will be supported by trained volunteers who will ensure users are familiar with operating the equipment.
Hall recreation committee chairwoman Sharon Hepburn acknowledged the support of both the National Lottery and HSCP: ‘Without this financial support this development could not have gone ahead.’
She added: ‘The NEAR ME service reduces the need to travel, and with the ongoing challenges of road closures at the Rest and be Thankful this type of service becomes essential to Cairndow and neighbouring communities, particularly when services in Glasgow are used.
‘We are all on a learning curve, and the committee is working hard to be modern, forward thinking and support the community in different ways.’
The hall recreation committee has also been working towards other facilities at the village hall – bearing in mind current Covid restrictions – including a working gym, community garden, lunch club, young people’s group, film events, book exchange, reading and craft group, community kitchen and chess and domino club.