Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – February 26, 2021
Great news
What fantastic news that work is about to start on refurbishing Mid Argyll Community Pool.
It is a great asset to the region and the new development gives us something to look forward to while pandemic restrictions are with us. Well done to everyone involved for getting the project to this stage.
Fresh ideas
A broken record we might be, but we make no apology for it.
As we have said before, the Scottish Government and Transport Scotland have never taken seriously, really seriously, the issue of the Rest and wider Argyll connectivity. If they had, we wouldn’t be talking about it today.
Yes, a lot of work has gone into mitigation. But that is all it has ever been – mitigation and nothing like a solution. And a constant drain on public money.
We need new, fresh thinking on keeping Argyll connected. Perhaps the new business campaign group, with enterprising people involved, will pursue this notion as they apply pressure for action.
In the past, this newspaper has mooted the idea of a competition involving young, forward-thinking engineers free from the baggage of history.
Perhaps now is the time.