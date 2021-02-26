Shinty’s priorities for a safe return
The Camanachd Association has set out three key priorities for the next 12 months.
They don’t fit with the association’s strategic plan for shinty, which takes a broader approach – but the governing body views them as an important guide for the safe return of the sport during 2021 and beyond the pandemic.
The first priority is to restart shinty, supporting clubs in understanding new Covid guidance and helping them to provide safe environments to protect the sport and its members in line with government guidance.
Priority number two will be equality, diversity, and inclusion for all. Shinty will re-start with a focus on inclusion and removing barriers to participation, with opportunities for all.
The final key priority will be to ensure shinty clubs are safe and well organised.
The association believes that the successful return of shinty will depend on clubs providing a safe, well-organised and fun environment for people to take part in the historic sport.
With the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine well underway the Camanachd Association announced this week that it was ‘excited by the prospect of 2021 and we look forward to working with our members, clubs, partners and sponsors to deliver the best year possible’.
Camanachd Association president Steven MacKenzie said: ‘Re-starting our sport is our number one priority moving into 2021.
‘The Camanachd Association has laid the groundwork with many of our clubs, so that we are ready to return to training in a safe manner as soon as conditions allow.
‘Shinty is an essential part of the health and culture of our communities and we eagerly wait for a safe return to the excitement and warmth that it offers us all.’
The association’s CEO Derek Keir added: ‘The priorities that have been laid out in this plan are essential for a safe return to our sport, that meets the needs of our communities.
‘We are faced with an incredible opportunity post-lockdown to engage and provide opportunities that bring people together in a safe way in line with guidance.
‘Our clubs have support from our regional development team to develop Covid readiness and progress plans for the restarting of our game.
‘In delivering against the above priorities, we will deliver vital opportunities locally for young people and older people to get involved in our iconic sport.’