New group means business over Rest ’embarrassment’

Pressure is building on the Scottish Government to take action – and quickly – to resolve a situation at the Rest and be Thankful described by one Argyll businessman as ‘an embarrassment’.

Hot on the heels of a joint appeal by Michael Russell MSP and council leader Robin Currie to Transport Secretary Michael Matheson to come up with a solution within five years, an influential new campaign group has ramped things up – by demanding action by May 2024.

The Rest and be Thankful Campaign has been launched by Inverneill resident John Gurr and a number of business leaders from across Argyll, and they are calling for a ‘quick and permanent’ solution for the Rest and be Thankful section of the A83.

The year 2020 saw three significant landslides close the lifeline A83 trunk road at the Rest, as heavy rainfall brought down more material on to the road than during every landslide combined since 2007.

The landslide risk is getting more severe, and a Transport Scotland engineer recently revealed that an estimated 100,000 tonnes of soil and rock is on the move above the trunk road.

Many millions have been spent on landslide mitigation, yet in the last week material reached both the A83 and old military road (OMR) local detour.

Despite the hard work, often in arduous conditions, by personnel on the ground, nature continues to get the better of the Scottish Government’s efforts since 2007.

Business leaders in the group include Colin Craig, West Coast Motors; Peter McKerral, Peter McKerral & Co Ltd; Matthew Mundell, B Mundell Hauliers; Duncan Macalister, Glenbarr Farms; Kenny MacLeod, MacLeod Construction; Andrew Spence, Bid 4 Oban; Keith Campbell, Argyll Holidays; Charles Black, Black of Dunoon; and Jane MacLeod Secretary of Mid Argyll Chamber of Commerce.

They also want to see the current Transport Scotland Rest and be Thankful review deliver a permanent solution along the Glen Croe route and a temporary solution in place by no later than May 2021.

John Gurr, chairman of The Rest and be Thankful Campaign, said: ‘The lack of interest in seriously fixing this stretch of road by the Scottish Government is hugely disappointing and is having a direct impact on our communities, local economy and business opportunities both now and in the future.

‘Through The Rest and be Thankful Campaign, we hope to have a stronger voice and collectively demand immediate action to the constant disruptions caused by landslides and slips at the Rest and be Thankful.

‘This is a call to action for all businesses in Argyll, big or small.

‘We need your support, if you agree we need a permanent solution in three years, not 10 years and an improved short-term solution as the current option is clearly not working then please sign up.’

Mid Argyll Chamber of Commerce secretary Jane MacLeod added: ‘Over the years there has been an increasing number of landslides at the Rest and be Thankful and despite a recent spend of £1 million in mitigations measures at the OMR, landslides and slips continue to force the road and the alternative OMR to close.

‘This is having a major impact on local businesses in the area and the Scottish Government should sit up and listen.’

‘If your business needs the Rest and be Thankful open and you support our campaign, please visit our website and register your support.’

Follow the campaign on Twitter and Facebook by searching ‘Crisis at the Rest’.