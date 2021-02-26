Father Ronald heads over the sea to Skye
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Over the sea to the Misty Isle is the destination for Lochgilphead’s Catholic priest as he takes up a fresh appointment.
Father Ronald Campbell will conduct his final mass at St Margaret’s church on Sunday February 28, before leaving for his new charge at Portree on the Isle of Skye a few days later.
Father Ronald arrived in Lochgilphead during August 2019 as assistant priest, taking over parochial duties from Father David Connor who was moving to the Lochaber Cluster – covering Fort William, Caol, Glenfinnan and Mingarry – after eight years in Mid Argyll looking after congregations in Lochgilphead and Inveraray.
A native of Benbecula, Father Ronald joined the priesthood later in life, having previously worked in family and youth literacy before taking up primary teacher training and teaching in Dundee.
He was ordained in the summer of 2019 in Benbecula.
Father Ronald’s replacement will be Father Henry Nkop, who will take up his appointment in St Margaret’s when he is given permission to travel. In the meantime, Bishop Brian McGee will provide cover for St Margaret’s from Oban.
Thanking parishioners for their kindness and support throughout his time in the parish, Father Ronald added: ‘I’m sorry that given the present restrictions that I cannot say a proper goodbye at this time, but be rest assured that when things are better and public worship has resumed, I’ll arrange a visit. And of course if you are ever in Portree please do call in.’
‘I know you will all make Father Henry very welcome whenever he is able to start.’
PIC:
Father Ronald Campbell – on his way to Portree. 51_a35FatherRonald-Campbell02