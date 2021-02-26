Builders poised to start ‘exciting’ pool upgrade
Work on a major redevelopment of Mid Argyll Community Pool is to start next month.
After years of hard work by the pool’s management board, Lochgilphead firm MacLeod Construction Ltd will move on site on Monday March 15.
MacLeods won the contract following a rigorous tender evaluation process via Public Contracts Scotland. The work forms the major part of a £1.6 million capital project to create a new community hub.
When complete, Mid Argyll Community Pool (MACPool) activity hub will include an all-access café, a soft play area for small children and multi-purpose rooms for public use. In addition, the swimming pool changing areas will be improved and expanded to allow easy access for users of all abilities.
Building work is expected to take around six months. It is hoped the pool will re-open in October and a grand opening in time for Christmas is planned for the new café and other dry side areas.
Riverside Rascals Nursery will stay open during the construction period.
As reported elsewhere in this edition, Argyll and Bute Citizens Advice Bureau is moving to a new main office base in Lochgilphead.
The pool is operated by non-profit community enterprise Mid Argyll Community Enterprises Ltd (MACEL).
‘We are delighted to be working with MacLeods on this exciting project,’ said Kim Ritchie, chairwoman of the MACEL board. ‘I’m so pleased a local company with a proud history of supporting MACPool was the clear winner of the tender process.’
Kenny MacLeod, chairman of MacLeod Construction Ltd, added: ‘We are delighted to have been awarded this contract.
‘This will guarantee work for our local workforce and we are looking forward to working with MACEL on this venture.’
Currently closed due to lockdown restrictions, the pool will not be able to re-open until construction work is complete, but MACPool manager Fiona MacAlpine explained: ‘The current closure has allowed us to bring forward the redevelopment work and we look forward with excitement to welcoming our customers back later this year to the new MACPool Activity Hub.’
Kenny MacLeod with Gordon Ram, project manager for MacLeods and Kim Ritchie look forward to work getting started. no_a09MacPoolContract01