New counsellor to join Couple Counselling Argyll team
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Relationships Scotland-Couple Counselling Argyll’s work has been recognised by two funding organisations allowing an additional counsellor to join their team.
The National Lottery’s Awards for All and the Crerar trust have both stepped up to support the organisation which provides relationship counselling the length and breadth of the region.
Manager Carol Collis has welcomed the new addition who will join the current team of four counsellors later in the summer.
‘Our new candidate is a qualified counsellor already and starts the Relationships Scotland specialist year-long course in couple counselling in April,’ she said.
‘She will be mainly supporting our existing North Argyll-based counsellor, although we are all online at the moment, so location doesn’t matter.
‘We have also been able to purchase IT equipment which has been invaluable for our counsellors who are all working remotely at the moment and providing appointments by telephone and on-line.’
Couple Counselling Argyll is one of 22 independent member services forming the national federation of Relationships Scotland, offering confidential advice throughout Argyll and the Islands since 1978.
In recent months the impact on families due to Covid-19 has saw an increase in stress and anxiety over work and finances, living in changed circumstances, and dealing with isolation.
‘It all takes its toll on how we can cope with our lives and communicate with our partners and families, added Carol.
‘Uncertainty, and facing dilemmas in what the future may hold for a relationship when the lockdown eases will be faced by many. Our work enables clients to navigate through difficult times. Counselling can be an effective way of improving home lives, raising emotional awareness and in turn preventing relationship and family breakdown.’
To find out more about Couple Counselling Argyll visit the website www.argyllcouplecounselling.org or call 0300 111 0031.