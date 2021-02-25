Announcements – February 26, 2021

BIRTH

BROLLY – Jude and Sarah (née Blair) are delighted to announce the early arrival of their daughter, Chloe Ann, born February 1, 2021. First granddaughter for Colin and Karen Blair, and a third granddaughter for Colin and Jenny Brolly. Special thanks to all the lovely midwives at Lochgilphead Maternity Unit, and Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley.

ENGAGEMENT

MCKERRAL – CRAINIE – Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of Jayne, younger daughter of Ian and Norma, Campbeltown, to Evan, eldest son of John and Karen Kilsyth.

DEATHS

BROWN – It is with a sad heart that we announce the passing of Derek (former Technical teacher, Lochgilphead High School) on February 16, 2021, aged 70 years, after a short period of ill health. Beloved husband of Janette, dad to William and Kirsty, and father-in-law to Daan. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. A celebration of Derek’s life will take place at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim in a private ceremony due to current restrictions. Donations, if desired, direct to accesssport.org.uk

CAMPBELL – Peacefully at his home, Airds, Castleton, by Lochgilphead, with his family by his side on February 20, 2021, Colin Montgomery Campbell, in his 94th year. Beloved and loving husband of Christine McInnes. Dearly loved father of Shona, Kirsty and Colin and father-in-law to Rod, Annie and the late Iain. Proud grampa, great-grandpa and uncle. A good neighbour, dear friend and former work colleague to many. A private funeral service will be held at Achnabreac Cemetery on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The funeral cortege will leave from Free Church Lochgilphead, at 11.30am approximately, travelling along Union Street on to Argyll Street, via Bishopton Road towards the Cemetery. Family flowers only.

CAMPBELL – Peacefully at home, 84 Millknowe, Campbeltown, on February 21, 2021, Cathrine McNeill Creighton (Rene) in her 93rd year, dearly beloved wife of the late Duncan Campbell, much loved mum of Mary and Elizabeth and a loving granny of David. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Rene’s funeral will take place on Monday, March 1. The cortege will leave the home address at 1.00pm after a short prayer. We will travel along Millknowe, Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and past the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Rene may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

FLETCHER – Peacefully at home, with her family by her side, after an illness borne with great courage and dignity, Margaret Helen Fletcher, née Murray, in her 74th year of 2 Lochfyne Terrace, Ardrishaig. Beloved wife of John Fletcher, and dear loved mum of Helen and Alison, adored gran of Craig, Josh, Emma and Fergus and much respected mother-in-law of Michael and Adrian. A dear sister, aunt and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour, former work colleague and dear friend to many. A private funeral service was held at Cardross Crematorium on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Donations can be made in Margaret’s memory directly to Macmillan Nurses Mid Argyll, or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors. Margaret will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

GALBRAITH – Suddenly at his home in Yorkshire on January 4, 2021, Douglas Galbraith, formerly of Campbeltown, aged 63 years.

MACNAB – On February 17, 2021, peacefully at Argyll Care Centre, Helensburgh, Mary MacNab, née Heads, in her 80th year, much loved mother of Eilidh, Sine and the late Alasdair and a loving granny to Ellie and Jamie. Owing to current restrictions, a private funeral service and interment, was held at Carrick Cemetery. Sadly missed by all.

MCKERRAL – Peacefully at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on February 20, 2021, Jean Weir McKerral, in her 77th year, 11 Meadowpark, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Alistair McKerral, much loved mum of Andrew and Alistair, mother-in-law of Marie, loving granny of Jamie, Scott, Nicola, Kirsty and Shelley and great-granny to Peyton.

STEWART – Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on February 11, 2021, Neil Ronald Stewart, in his 65th year, beloved husband of Michele Robinson, much loved son of the late Archie and Isobel (Istelle) Stewart and dear brother of Alan and Kerry. Funeral service held on February 25, in line with current Covid restrictions. Memorial donations may be made to Kidney Research UK (https://kidneyresearchuk.org/support/donate/).

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

GRAHAM – Sandy and the family of the late Jean Graham, would like to thank everyone most sincerely, for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent bereavement. Special thanks to all involved in her medical care and to Naomi and Tanya for all their help and assistance. Thanks also to Rev Lyn Peden for a comforting service and support, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for kind and sympathetic handling of all arrangements and to all who lined the route to the cemetery to pay their respects.

MACPHERSON – Iain, Catriona, Heather and Neil would like to thank all family, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards, phone calls and messages following the sad loss of our dearly loved mum Johan. Special thanks to Kerry who was there for mum over the last year when we couldn’t be. Thanks to Kenneth Blair and team for their guidance and professionalism, the community nursing team and also Fr Tony Wood and Fr John Eagers for their comforting service. Finally, we would like to extend our thanks to everyone who lined the route to pay their last respects.

TURNER – The family of the late Margaret Turner would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and support, for all the cards, letters and messages following their sad loss. We would also like to thank all those who paid their respects along the funeral route. Grateful thanks to the carers from Carr Gomm, District Nurses and Campbeltown Community Care Nurses. Thanks to T A Blair for their caring and professional services and sincere thanks to the Rev. Chris Fulcher for her touching graveside service.

MEMORIAMS

DOCHERTY – In loving memory of our cousin, John Anthony Docherty, who died February 26, 2018.

“I am leaving, I am leaving, but the fighter still remains”.

Good night John Bhoy.

– Love Paula and Aiden William x.

MACDONALD – In loving memory of Christopher Beaton MacDonald (Chris), slept away on March 4, 2013, a devoted and loving husband, dad and papa.

Loved and remembered always.

– Eva, Christine and Christopher.

MACTAVISH – In loving memory of our father, Douglas, who died February 27, 2001.

Always in our thoughts. We cannot believe it’s twenty years.

– Malcolm and Ross.

MACVICAR – In loving memory of Teena, died March 1, 2007.

– Johnnie, Mitchell, Catherine and families.

MORRANS – In loving memory of our mum, Sarah Soudan (Sadie), died February 24, 1999 and family members who have passed before.

Sadly missed

– Barbara, Christine, Martin and Kenneth x