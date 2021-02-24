Weather allows lifeline Argyll route to reopen
The old military road (OMR) local diversion beside the A83 was reopened at around 8.25am on the morning of Wednesday February 24 following a safety inspection of the hillside and review of weather conditions.
A Met Office yellow warning for heavy rain in the area has been stood down, and all traffic is now being convoyed through the single track route in Glen Croe.
The route is expected to remain open overnight on Wednesday/Thursday, according to trunk road operator BEAR Scotland.
The OMR was closed as a safety precaution on Monday at midnight ahead of heavy rain and high winds moving into the area. A total of 78mm of rain was recorded as falling at the Rest and be Thankful on Tuesday, with the local diversion and the A83 closed all day as a precaution.
Further hillside inspections will continue over the course of Wednesday given the better weather forecast and this work will inform plans for a potential re-opening of the A83 during the daytime on Thursday February 25, 8am to 5.15pm.
The OMR will continue to be used overnight as a safety precaution.
Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: ‘We’ve been able to reopen the Old Military Road this morning following a first light safety inspection of the hillside and water channels above the route.
‘All traffic can now be safely convoyed through Glen Croe via the OMR, and we intend to maintain operation of the route through the night given the improving weather conditions.
‘As ever we thank all road users and the local community for their continued patience while we do everything we can to address what is a challenging situation at the Rest.’