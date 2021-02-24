Time to dig out that bicycle
Spring is just around the corner, and the time is right to dig out that bike gathering dust in the shed and get it back on the road.
A subsidised bike service is available thanks to the Scotland Cycle Repair Scheme, which offers £50 towards the repair or service of a bike, non-standard cycle or manual wheelchair.
One of 300 bike shops and projects in Scotland taking part in the scheme is 5 Ferries Cycle Stop, based in Tarbert.
It is aimed at people who would otherwise struggle to afford to have their bike serviced or repaired and aims to get bikes out of sheds and garages across the country and back in use.
An estimated 30,000 people could benefit from the scheme, funded by Transport Scotland and administered by Cycling UK, which will run until May 31.
Dave McBride of 5 Ferries Cycle Stop said: ‘We are delighted to be providing this opportunity for people to get back out on their bikes and look forward to servicing many more in the lead up to the start of spring, when the Scotland Cycle Repair Scheme ends.
‘We’ve had a really good response which shows there is a real need here. People want to exercise safely and to maintain social distancing so cycling is ideal for that. As well as keeping fit and healthy, they can also use their bikes for essential journeys like getting to work or the shops while avoiding public transport.’
Shona Morris, Cycling UK’s Scotland Cycle Repair Scheme programme manager, said: ‘The Covid crisis has hit many people hard, so we know it can be difficult to pay for essential bike repairs right now. We’d encourage those people to dig their bike out of the shed or garage, get it fixed up and get riding again.’
For more information, contact Dave McBride at 5 Ferries Cycle Stop by email at dave@kayakmajik.co.uk or call 07891 861393.
Fyne Bike Cycle Repair in Ardrishaig has also taken part in the scheme but all the funding has already been used to repair bikes in that area.