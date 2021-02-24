Bob tees up for American dream

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Oban golf ace Bob MacIntyre is teeing up to compete in five world class tournaments in seven weeks with the ultimate aim of landing a prized spot at the US Masters in April.

After spending the last few weeks isolating at home in Oban, Bob, 24, has flown to America for what will undoubtedly be the biggest two months in his career to date amongst golfing’s elite on the World Championship stage.

Over the next few weeks, Bob will live and travel in a protective ‘bubble’ with Bounce Sports director Iain Stoddart and caddie Mikey Thompson as he blazes a trail through the US.

Speaking from Oban last week Bob, as always, was taking everything in his stride.

‘It’s all about feeling comfortable about things and at the moment I’m feeling comfortable about most of it. I’m pretty good about not worrying about these things.

‘I don’t much like being on my own but having Stoddy (Iain) and Mikey with me helps. I’m just going to go out there and enjoy myself.’

Bob’s first stop is Florida where he will play alongside the world’s best in the Workday Championship at The Concession.

The top 10 ranked players have already committed to the tournament, the first in the 2021 World Golf Championship (WGC) series, including America’s Dustin Johnson (1), 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas (3) and triple WGC event winner Rory McIlroy (7).

Providing he stays inside the top 50 – Bob is currently 43rd in the world rankings – the Arnold Palmer Invitational will be the next, March 4 to 7, while a place at the prestigious Players Championship at Ponte Vedra Beach is also likely from March 11 to 14. Both events are in Florida and are part of the PGA tour.

From March 24 to 28, Bob and his team will travel to Austin, Texas, for the WGC – Dell Technologies Match Play and, all being well, still in the top 50 on March 29, a place at the US Masters in Augusta, April 8 to 11, has Bob’s name on it.

When asked how he felt about the prospect of coming up against some of the world’s golfing giants Bob said: ‘It will feel a bit surreal but it’s just someone else marking your scorecard and I don’t let it bother me too much.

‘Saying that, I do get nervous at big events but that’s fine. I enjoy it and am learning to embrace it and work with it.

‘The two players that would really rattle me are Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods. Having the chance to play with them though would be fantastic.’